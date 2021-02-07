Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

