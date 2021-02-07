aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.37 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $90.49 million and $28.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

