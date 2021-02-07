Aion (AION) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $39.08 million and $4.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.04 or 1.00039840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.01112178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00303614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00213033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00034877 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

