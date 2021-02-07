Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $3,691,900. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 42.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $649.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.08.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.