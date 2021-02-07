City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $188.86

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and traded as low as $183.98. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) shares last traded at $186.75, with a volume of 176,495 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £189.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.29.

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.