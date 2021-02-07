Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.88. Cardinal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

CAH traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,671. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

