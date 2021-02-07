WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.45-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.99-4.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,217. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

