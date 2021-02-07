CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.01 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Shares of ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

