$2.17 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

