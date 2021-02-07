Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,793,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $724.92 and a 200 day moving average of $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

