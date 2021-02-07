Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,004. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

