Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,417 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $244,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

