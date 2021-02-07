Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

