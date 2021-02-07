Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 938,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 355,634 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

