Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.61. 17,047,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,366. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.