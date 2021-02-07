Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 20,787 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29.

