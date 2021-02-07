Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.