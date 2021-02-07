Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $452,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,340,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,099,000 after buying an additional 440,350 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Ford Motor by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 47,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

