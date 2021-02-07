Mysterium (MYST) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $36,824.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

MYST is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MYSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.