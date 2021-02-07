CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

PRTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $916.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $20.86.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

