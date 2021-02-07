Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$78.19

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.92. 816,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,183. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.35.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1849483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

