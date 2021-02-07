Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 198,861 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of The Hershey worth $105,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

HSY stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.00. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

