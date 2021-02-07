Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $12.75

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. Beacon Securities boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TRSSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 360,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,340. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

