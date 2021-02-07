Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 330 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

