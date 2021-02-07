Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

