Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

