BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

