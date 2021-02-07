Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

