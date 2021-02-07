Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 334,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 155,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

