Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of TDC traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

