Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $190,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 425,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

