Gas Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00174168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00239720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055271 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00072962 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

