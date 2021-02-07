Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0369 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.47 million and $96,782.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

