Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

