T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

