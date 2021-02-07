Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 23,154 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $325,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 338.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

