Amoveo (VEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,496.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $7,496.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $45.38 or 0.00119661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

