First Pacific Financial Makes New $437,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.