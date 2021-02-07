$0.49 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.