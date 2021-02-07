PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-$60.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.31 million.PROS also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.29–0.27 EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 582,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

