Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $31.21 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.25 or 0.04047975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.