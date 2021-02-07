Sushi Hits 1-Day Volume of $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00175799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00239862 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

