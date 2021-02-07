Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,581,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,268. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

