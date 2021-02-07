VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

