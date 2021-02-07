Birch Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.