$1.55 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%.

HBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

HBB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708. The company has a market cap of $267.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

