DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 43.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 345,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $60.88. 3,087,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

