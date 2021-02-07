$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $209.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

