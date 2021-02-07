Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.17 million and the highest is $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.85 million, with estimates ranging from $142.89 million to $288.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

