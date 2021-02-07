Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 395.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

